BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-21

Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK

Recorder Report Published October 21, 2023 Updated October 21, 2023 08:40am

LAHORE: All is set for the return of PML-N supremo to the country and a big power show of the party at Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday (today).

Nawaz Sharif, who is in Dubai, will travel to Pakistan in a charter plane on Saturday. He would reach Lahore Fort through a helicopter to attend the PML-N public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan. The PML-N supremo is returning to the country after ending his four-year self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom.

On Friday, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with the party supremo and apprised him about security arrangements upon his arrival. He also shared details about the preparations for his return.

Nawaz to address public gathering tomorrow: Dar

Sources said Nawaz Sharif also discussed matters concerning his meetings held in Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

“Pakistan is ready to welcome you,” Shehbaz Sharif told his elder brother.

“The PML-N is set to hold the biggest rally in the history of the country on Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday (today).”

As per schedule, the PML-N supremo will land in Islamabad and leave for Lahore, where he will address a rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan ground, the PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar, said.

The PML-N has hired the services of two small aircraft to shower rose petals in Lahore for three and a half hours (between 3:00pm and 6:30pm) on Saturday. The Civil Aviation Authority has granted permission to a private company to dedicate their planes for the purpose.

Moreover, the PML-N caravans are moving towards Lahore from across the country. The caravans from other parts of the country like Karachi, interior Sindh, Quetta, KPK, AJK and other far off places have started their journey through different means of transport while caravans from Punjab will move on Saturday morning, party leader Bilal Yasin said.

According to him, the PML-N has mobilised the party workers and Saturday’s rally would break all the previous records of mass participation in any political show.

The PML-N leaders and workers are converging in Lahore from all across Pakistan for the party’s grand power show to welcome supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said.

Former governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair said they were aware that the enthusiasm will keep on rising.

He added that Nawaz will speak about the welfare of the people in his address and that the PML-N is unfolding an agenda for the people. Moreover, the city of Lahore has been decorated with the party banners, flags and sign boards with pictures of the PML-N leaders.

Another PML-N leader Saiful Malook Khokhar said arrangements are being made for the party workers coming from different parts of the country and they would be facilitated. According to the sources, booking of different city hotels has also been made.

At Minar-e-Pakistan, sufficient seating arrangements have been made where MSF activists have also set up tents. Security within the premises of public meeting will be maintained by the PML-N while law enforcing personnel will remain alert outside Minar-e-Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan KP Punjab Shehbaz Sharif Lahore Nawaz Sharif PMLN PMLN supremo

Comments

1000 characters

Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK

Different projects/programmes: World Bank for adhering to agreed timelines

FD invites nominations for appointment of ETDB VP

SPI inflation down 1.7pc WoW

Q1 IT, ITeS export remittances up 3.3pc to $655m YoY

Rs3bn projects or above: Ministry irked by failure to appoint independent directors

China ready to boost Pakistan ties but urges security guarantee: Xi

Elections, military trial of civilians: SC set to hear crucial cases on Monday

Restriction imposed by FBR: Traders facing issues while filing sales tax returns

Missile parts supplies to Pakistan? US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies

Read more stories