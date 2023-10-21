Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK

LAHORE: All is set for the return of PML-N supremo to the country and a big power show of the party at Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday (today).

Nawaz Sharif, who is in Dubai, will travel to Pakistan in a charter plane on Saturday. He would reach Lahore Fort through a helicopter to attend the PML-N public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan. The PML-N supremo is returning to the country after ending his four-year self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom.

On Friday, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with the party supremo and apprised him about security arrangements upon his arrival. He also shared details about the preparations for his return.

Nawaz to address public gathering tomorrow: Dar

Sources said Nawaz Sharif also discussed matters concerning his meetings held in Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

“Pakistan is ready to welcome you,” Shehbaz Sharif told his elder brother.

“The PML-N is set to hold the biggest rally in the history of the country on Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday (today).”

As per schedule, the PML-N supremo will land in Islamabad and leave for Lahore, where he will address a rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan ground, the PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar, said.

The PML-N has hired the services of two small aircraft to shower rose petals in Lahore for three and a half hours (between 3:00pm and 6:30pm) on Saturday. The Civil Aviation Authority has granted permission to a private company to dedicate their planes for the purpose.

Moreover, the PML-N caravans are moving towards Lahore from across the country. The caravans from other parts of the country like Karachi, interior Sindh, Quetta, KPK, AJK and other far off places have started their journey through different means of transport while caravans from Punjab will move on Saturday morning, party leader Bilal Yasin said.

According to him, the PML-N has mobilised the party workers and Saturday’s rally would break all the previous records of mass participation in any political show.

The PML-N leaders and workers are converging in Lahore from all across Pakistan for the party’s grand power show to welcome supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said.

Former governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair said they were aware that the enthusiasm will keep on rising.

He added that Nawaz will speak about the welfare of the people in his address and that the PML-N is unfolding an agenda for the people. Moreover, the city of Lahore has been decorated with the party banners, flags and sign boards with pictures of the PML-N leaders.

Another PML-N leader Saiful Malook Khokhar said arrangements are being made for the party workers coming from different parts of the country and they would be facilitated. According to the sources, booking of different city hotels has also been made.

At Minar-e-Pakistan, sufficient seating arrangements have been made where MSF activists have also set up tents. Security within the premises of public meeting will be maintained by the PML-N while law enforcing personnel will remain alert outside Minar-e-Pakistan.

