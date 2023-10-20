Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Read here for details.

President Alvi visits Palestine embassy, condemns Israeli brutalities in Gaza

Read here for details.

4 soldiers martyred, 6 terrorists killed in Waziristan operations: ISPR

Read here for details.

Toshakhana case: accountability court suspends Nawaz’s warrant

Read here for details.

EV giant BYD considering investment in Pakistan, says Dr Ejaz

Read here for details.

IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

Read here for details.

Citing losses, low valuations, Pak Suzuki announces to delist from PSX

Read here for details.

Meezan Bank’s profit jumps nearly 124% in 1QFY24

Read here for details.

Gold prices remain largely stable in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Pakistan dispatches first consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Read here for details.

PM Kakar praises Pak-China partnership during meeting with Xi

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $67mn, now stand at $7.7bn

Read here for details.