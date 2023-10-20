BAFL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.16%)
BIPL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.46%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.81%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
DGKC 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.88%)
FABL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
GGL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.14%)
HBL 99.34 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.38%)
HUBC 91.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.35%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.29%)
OGDC 96.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
PAEL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIOC 102.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.74%)
PPL 81.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.85%)
PRL 18.46 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.91%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.66%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 81.67 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.9%)
UNITY 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,138 Increased By 32.1 (0.63%)
BR30 18,081 Increased By 86.8 (0.48%)
KSE100 50,557 Increased By 191.8 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,355 Increased By 69.4 (0.4%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 19, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 20 Oct, 2023 08:57am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Read here for details.

  • President Alvi visits Palestine embassy, condemns Israeli brutalities in Gaza

Read here for details.

  • 4 soldiers martyred, 6 terrorists killed in Waziristan operations: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Toshakhana case: accountability court suspends Nawaz’s warrant

Read here for details.

  • EV giant BYD considering investment in Pakistan, says Dr Ejaz

Read here for details.

  • IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

Read here for details.

  • Citing losses, low valuations, Pak Suzuki announces to delist from PSX

Read here for details.

  • Meezan Bank’s profit jumps nearly 124% in 1QFY24

Read here for details.

  • Gold prices remain largely stable in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan dispatches first consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Read here for details.

  • PM Kakar praises Pak-China partnership during meeting with Xi

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $67mn, now stand at $7.7bn

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

