BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 19, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO
- President Alvi visits Palestine embassy, condemns Israeli brutalities in Gaza
- 4 soldiers martyred, 6 terrorists killed in Waziristan operations: ISPR
- Toshakhana case: accountability court suspends Nawaz’s warrant
- EV giant BYD considering investment in Pakistan, says Dr Ejaz
- IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references
- Citing losses, low valuations, Pak Suzuki announces to delist from PSX
- Meezan Bank’s profit jumps nearly 124% in 1QFY24
- Gold prices remain largely stable in Pakistan
- Pakistan dispatches first consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza
- PM Kakar praises Pak-China partnership during meeting with Xi
- Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $67mn, now stand at $7.7bn
