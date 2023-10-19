BAFL 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.03%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.71%)
DFML 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.04%)
DGKC 50.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.64%)
FABL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.78%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 97.99 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.31%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.59%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.84%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
OGDC 97.35 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (4.12%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.43%)
PIBTL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3%)
PIOC 101.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.85%)
PPL 82.69 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (6.77%)
PRL 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.26%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.12%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TPLP 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 80.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.81%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets MEBL (Meezan Bank Limited) 131.98 Increased By ▲ 1.92%

Meezan Bank’s profit jumps nearly 124% in 1QFY24

BR Web Desk Published 19 Oct, 2023 03:21pm

Meezan Bank, the country’s largest Islamic bank, posted earnings of Rs25.99 billion for the first three months of fiscal 2023-24, up nearly 124% from the profit-after-tax Rs11.62 billion in the same period of the preceding year.

According to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, earnings per share clocked in at Rs14.42 for the three-month period.

The Board of Directors also announced an interim cash dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 at Rs5 per share i.e. 50%. This is in addition to interim Dividend(s) already paid at Rs7 per share i.e. 70%.

The increase in profit was led by sharp spike in profit/return earned on Islamic financing and related assets, investments and placements.

The net profit/return rose from Rs31.75 billion in 1QFY23 to Rs64.08 billion in 1QFY24, a robust increase of nearly 102%.

The fee and commission income earned by the bank in 1QFY23 amounted to Rs5.21 billion, a surge of 37% against Rs3.8 billion earned in the same period last year.

However, the dividend income of the firm showed a decline of over 11% down from Rs128.5 million in 1QFY23 to Rs113.4 million in 1QFY24.

Meezan Bank’s foreign exchange income increased significantly by 83% from Rs734.7 million to Rs1.6 billion in 1QFY24.

Additional income earned by Meezan Bank also jumped by 115% as it increased to Rs411.5 million in 1QFY24 from Rs191.3 million in SPLY.

During 1QFY24, operating expenses of the firm amounted to Rs18.68 billion, up 50% against Rs12.44 billion in SPLY.

The firm reported a sharp hike in expenditure on worker welfare fund which almost doubled during the period. Meezan Bank spent Rs511.3 million under this head in 1QFY23 and Rs1.06 billion in 1QFY24.

PSX Meezan Bank profit after tax Meezan Bank Limited PSX notice Cash Dividend oprating expenses

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 19, 2023 03:46pm
They do hawala too
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Meezan Bank’s profit jumps nearly 124% in 1QFY24

Inter-bank: rupee stages comeback, settles at 278.81 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee climbs against US dollar

IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

Citing losses, low valuations, Pak Suzuki announces to delist from PSX

Russia says sending 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Biden to address nation on Israel, Ukraine as crises mount

EV giant BYD considering investment in Pakistan, says Dr Ejaz

Xi says China to work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East

CPEC projects worth $25bn completed: PM

Read more stories