Pakistan

Three terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 02 May, 2024 07:51pm

Security forces on Thursday killed three terrorists in a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media affairs wing said.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the joint IBO was conducted on May 2 on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange, three terrorists were successfully neutralised and sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

Those killed in the operation were identified as terrorist ringleaders Azmat aka Azmati, and Karamat aka Hanzla and Terrorist Rehan.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including the recent abduction of the district and sessions judge of South Waziristan district.”

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

The development comes days after the security forces killed four terrorists in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation by the Security Forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.

