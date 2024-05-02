Targeting GCC markets, TOMCL completes first phase of expansion

Pakistani meat processor The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has completed the first phase of its operations expansion project, allowing the company to meet GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) market demand.

The company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We announce the completion of the first phase of our operational expansion project,” read the notice.

Without delving into financial details, the company, in its notice, informed that the phase is part of the ongoing expansion at its Gadap processing facility, which entails a 30% increase in its chilled product capacity.

TOMCL shared that implementing this expansion phase is ‘strategically’ aimed at meeting the growing demand for its products in the GCC markets and will cater to a wider export base.

“The company is positioning itself to capitalize on emerging opportunities and cater to the evolving needs of our customers in the wider GCC region,” it added.

“We believe that this expansion not only strengthens our position in existing markets but also opens up avenues for sustained growth and profitability.”

Middle Eastern countries are TOMCL’s major export market. Last week, the company said it had secured another multi-million dollar contract valued at $4 million to export frozen boneless beef to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Apart from GCC, the company has significant business in Far East, Commonwealth of Independent States, and South Asian markets.

It also claims to be the first Pakistani company to initiate the export of vacuum-packed fresh beef meat and the only company in the region owning the technology to vacuum pack or blast freeze mutton and quarter beef carcasses.