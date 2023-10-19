BAFL 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.03%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.71%)
DFML 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.04%)
DGKC 50.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.64%)
FABL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.78%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 97.99 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.31%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.59%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.84%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
OGDC 97.35 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (4.12%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.43%)
PIBTL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3%)
PIOC 101.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.85%)
PPL 82.69 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (6.77%)
PRL 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.26%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.12%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TPLP 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 80.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.81%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets PSMC (Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited) 205.94 Increased By ▲ 7.5%

Citing losses, low valuations, Pak Suzuki announces to delist from PSX

BR Web Desk Published October 19, 2023 Updated October 19, 2023 04:28pm

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has decided to purchase all outstanding shares of the company and delist from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said in a notice to the bourse on Thursday.

This development comes following a meeting of the BoD of PSMC on Thursday to consider delisting shares under section 5.14, Voluntary Delisting rules of the PSX Rule Book.

“The BoD of the company has resolved to delist the company from PSX under rule 5.14 of Voluntary Delisting rules of the Rule Book for which the company shall submit a formal application to the PSX for Suzuki Motor Corporation,” read the notice.

The company said that its majority shareholder has been authorised to buy-back ordinary shares held by the minority shareholders of the company for an extent and at a price to be determined in accordance with the regulations or as may be determined by the PSX or the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan for the purposes of voluntary Delisting of the Company from the PSX.

As per the notice, the PSMC attributed the decision to delist to several factors.

“The operations of Pak Suzuki resulted in losses in 2019, 2020 and 2022. It has also resulted in a loss up to the 3rd quarter of this year; from 2019, dividends have not been paid to shareholders except for 2021; the current share price of Pak Suzuki is at a historically low level and the number of daily transactions/sales are limited,” it said.

“In view of the foregoing, the sponsor and majority shareholder, Suzuki Motor Corporation, intends to obtain full ownership of Pak Suzuki by purchasing all outstanding shares and securities held by minority shareholders, in order to increase ownership and delist the company from the PSX.

“Considering the unfavorable situation for minority shareholders, it would be beneficial for them to be offered a fair exit,” it said

PSMC, however, stated that within Suzuki’s global strategy, Pakistan remains one of the most important markets and the company is convinced of the future potential of Pakistan.

The announcement resulted in the company’s share price – under pressure for months – hitting its upper limit during trading on Thursday.

Last week, PSMC, in a notice to the bourse, informed that it will review and consider the majority shareholder’s intent to purchase all outstanding shares of the company and delist from the PSX.

“The decision to delist suggests the company is not seeing an incentive to remain listed at the bourse as the compliance cost is high,” Fahad Rauf, Head of Research of Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, told Business Recorder back then.

“The company likely believes its shares are available at a cheap valuation so they are intending to buy it,” he said.

Citing a drop in sales and high finance costs, PSMC earlier announced losses to the tune of Rs9.68 billion in the first six months of FY2022-23.

During the course of the year, the company has made numerous announcements of shutdown of both its vehicle and motorcycle plants in Pakistan.

The loss did not surprise analysts as Pakistan’s auto sector has been facing challenges on several fronts, including high energy costs, political instability, and an inability to secure letters of credit for imports amid a severe dollar shortage.

A number of automakers including PSMC, Indus Motor Company, and Honda Atlas have announced temporary shutdown of operations.

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 19, 2023 03:46pm
They would be better off selling donkeys
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Usman Oct 19, 2023 04:23pm
People have moved on .no one wants suzuki any more.they cashed it for way loong now its time they stop selling scrap and junk to pakistan.wrap up and leave.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Citing losses, low valuations, Pak Suzuki announces to delist from PSX

Inter-bank: rupee stages comeback, settles at 278.81 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee climbs against US dollar

IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

Russia says sending 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Biden to address nation on Israel, Ukraine as crises mount

Meezan Bank’s profit jumps nearly 124% in 1QFY24

EV giant BYD considering investment in Pakistan, says Dr Ejaz

Xi says China to work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East

CPEC projects worth $25bn completed: PM

Read more stories