Gold prices remain largely stable in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan remained largely stable on Thursday, with per tola price at Rs206,300, after a slight decrease of Rs200.

The 10 gram 24-carat gold was priced at Rs176,869, after shedding Rs171 during the day, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola in Pakistan had stood at Rs206,500, with a significant gain of Rs6,400.

In the international market, gold rates stood at $1,972, after an increase of $13.

Despite an increase in the international rate, gold prices did not advance in the local market.

Meanwhile, silver was priced at Rs2,550 per tola.