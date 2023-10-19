Pakistan dispatches first consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Pakistan on Thursday dispatched the first consignment of relief aid to Palestinians suffering under oppression, Radio Pakistan reported.

The humanitarian aid is headed from Egypt to Palestine, carrying three tons of medicine, 4,000 blankets, and 1,000 winter tents.

The assistance is being sent by the Pakistan army and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and it will bring Gaza's distressed citizens quick relief.

Pakistan decided on Monday to dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza. The Foreign Office said that in the wake of indiscriminate Israeli aggression and siege of the Gaza Strip, the already oppressed people of densely-populated Gaza are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

“In view of the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza, the Government of Pakistan has decided to immediately dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza, to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers and sisters,” read the statement.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a deal to allow desperately needed humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, where one million people have fled their homes amid withering Israeli air strikes.

After face-to-face talks in Israel and intense telephone diplomacy with Egypt, Biden said that a limited number of trucks would be allowed to cross the shuttered Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza from Friday.