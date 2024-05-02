AIRLINK 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-3.94%)
Pakistan

Article 19 of Constitution clearly defines limits of freedom of speech, opinion: COAS

BR Web Desk Published 02 May, 2024 01:56pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Thursday that Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan clearly defines the limits of freedom of speech and expression of opinion.

Addressing the Passing out Parade of Cadets at Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the COAS said those who flout the clear restrictions imposed on freedom of expression as enshrined in the Constitution, cannot point fingers at others.

“We are well aware of our constitutional limits and expect others to uphold the Constitution,” the COAS said.

He said the arms race will also disturb the balance of power in our region.

Meanwhile, in his address, the army chief lauded the professionalism of PAF and said that it has always lived up to the expectations of the nation.

We expect that the cadets will lead a life adorned with the virtues of character, courage and competence,“ the army chief said.

COAS Munir expressed the confidence that the passed out cadets will never hesitate to sacrifice for the defence, honour and dignity of the motherland.

“The military leadership expects you that you will always uphold our nation’s best spirit, professionalism and the eternal tradition of bravery.”

