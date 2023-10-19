BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
Pakistan

PM Kakar praises Pak-China partnership during meeting with Xi

  • Premier says Pakistan will always stand with China
BR Web Desk Published 19 Oct, 2023 07:14pm

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday and lauded Pakistan's partnership with its neighbour as "made in heaven”.

The premier assured President Xi at a meeting on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation that "we will always stand with China and trust you blindly."

Earlier, PM Kakar said Pakistan was committed to working with China and other regional partners in achieving the ideals of an open global economy and promoting connectivity on a trans-continental scale.

“With shared responsibility and by embracing the vision of working together, we can create a brighter, peaceful, and sustainable future for ourselves and for our generations,” he said in his address at the high-level event of the Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) on “Connectivity in an Open Global Economy.”

The two-day forum, which marked the 10 years of the multi-billion dollar cross-regional Belt and Road Initiative, kicked off in China’s capital Beijing with representatives from 140 countries in attendance.

During his meeting with President Xi today, PM Kakar reaffirmed Pakistan's "deep commitment" to China.

He referred to the bonds as "sweeter than honey" and an "iron-clad brotherhood" between the two nations.

“The kind of global challenges that many nations are facing today, they need answers — deep and long-term answers. And the Belt and Road Initiative is an answer to all those questions,” Kakar said.

According to him, Pakistan might learn from China's long-term modernization strategy on how a nation can improve the lives of millions of people.

Kakar reaffirmed that Pakistan would support China completely and that there was no "dissenting view" on the matter.

Separately, in a post on X, Kakar said: “President Xi reassured that China would continue supporting Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and development, and would continue supporting us in harnessing our geo-economic potential and as a hub of regional trade and economics, which is our shared vision”.

He went on to say that the Chinese President had also accepted his invitation to visit Pakistan at the earliest.

PM Kakar praises Pak-China partnership during meeting with Xi

