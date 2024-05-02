AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $25mn, now stand at $8bn

BR Web Desk Published May 2, 2024 Updated May 2, 2024 08:08pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $25 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $8 billion as of April 26, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.3 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.3 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 26-Apr-2024, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 25 million to US$ 8,006.0 million,” it said.

Last week, Pakistan’s central bank reserves had decreased by $74 million to fall below $8 billion.

Pakistan has received $1.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the final tranche of the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), the SBP said on Tuesday.

The development came after the Executive Board of the IMF approved the funding for Pakistan.

The amount would reflect in the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending on May 3, 2024, the central bank said.

reserves Bullion rates forex reserves Foreign reserves foreign exchange reserves FX reserves liquid foreign exchange reserves commodity rates SBP reserves Pakistan fx reserves forex reserve SBP Forex reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves exchange reserves central bank reserves pakistan central bank reserves

Comments

200 characters

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $25mn, now stand at $8bn

Pakistan’s headline inflation decelerates further to 17.3% in April 2024

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Article 19 of Constitution clearly defines limits of freedom of speech, opinion: COAS

KSE-100 sees third successive session in the red, falls 445 points

Three terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

Budget proposals: PBC calls for mining FBR data to identify new taxpayers

Reforms in FBR government’s top priority: Law Minister

Targeting GCC markets, TOMCL completes first phase of expansion

Pak Suzuki announces up to Rs710,000 price drop for Swift variants

Read more stories