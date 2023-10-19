BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
DFML 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
DGKC 50.71 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.86%)
FABL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
FCCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.26%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 98.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.57%)
HUBC 90.81 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (3.61%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (9.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
OGDC 97.77 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (4.57%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.65%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.57%)
PIOC 102.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.1%)
PPL 82.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (7.1%)
PRL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.5%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.8%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

4 soldiers martyred, 6 terrorists killed in Waziristan operations: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published October 19, 2023 Updated October 19, 2023 09:42pm

At least four soldiers were martyred and six terrorists were killed in two different gun battles with terrorists in North and South Waziristan districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that two “fierce encounters” took place between security forces and terrorists in North and South Waziristan last night.

“During the first engagement in the general area of Gharyoum, North Waziristan district, at least six terrorists, including a high-value target and terrorist ringleader Hazrat Zaman alias Khawarey Mullah, were killed,” the ISPR said.

The statement added that Khawarey was “actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area and was highly wanted” by the law enforcement agencies.

It further said that three soldiers embraced martyrdom during the operation. The ISPR identified the martyred soldiers as 36-year-old Lance Naik TabbasumuI Haq, 30-year-old Sepoy Naeem Akhtar, and 23-year-old Sepoy Abdul Hameed.

In another exchange of fire with militants, this time in South Waziristan’s Asman Manza area, 25-year-old Sepoy Farman Ali embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said.

“Sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Last week, six terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

According to the ISPR, security forces executed the operation following reports of terrorist activity.

“During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which six terrorists were sent to hell, while eight terrorists got injured,” the statement added.

ISPR IBOs soldiers martyred

Comments

1000 characters

4 soldiers martyred, 6 terrorists killed in Waziristan operations: ISPR

KSE-100 closes above 50,000 after six years with massive 934-point gain

Inter-bank: rupee stages comeback, settles at 278.81 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee climbs against US dollar

PM Kakar praises Pak-China partnership during meeting with Xi

President Alvi visits Palestine embassy, condemns Israeli brutalities in Gaza

Pakistan dispatches first consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

Pakistan ‘disappointed’ over outcome of UNSC’s Gaza meeting, calls for end to bombardment, blockade: FO

Citing losses, low valuations, Pak Suzuki announces to delist from PSX

Read more stories