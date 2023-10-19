4 soldiers martyred, 6 terrorists killed in Waziristan operations: ISPR

At least four soldiers were martyred and six terrorists were killed in two different gun battles with terrorists in North and South Waziristan districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that two “fierce encounters” took place between security forces and terrorists in North and South Waziristan last night.

“During the first engagement in the general area of Gharyoum, North Waziristan district, at least six terrorists, including a high-value target and terrorist ringleader Hazrat Zaman alias Khawarey Mullah, were killed,” the ISPR said.

The statement added that Khawarey was “actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area and was highly wanted” by the law enforcement agencies.

It further said that three soldiers embraced martyrdom during the operation. The ISPR identified the martyred soldiers as 36-year-old Lance Naik TabbasumuI Haq, 30-year-old Sepoy Naeem Akhtar, and 23-year-old Sepoy Abdul Hameed.

In another exchange of fire with militants, this time in South Waziristan’s Asman Manza area, 25-year-old Sepoy Farman Ali embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said.

“Sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Last week, six terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

According to the ISPR, security forces executed the operation following reports of terrorist activity.

“During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which six terrorists were sent to hell, while eight terrorists got injured,” the statement added.