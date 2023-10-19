BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
President Alvi visits Palestine embassy, condemns Israeli brutalities in Gaza

BR Web Desk Published October 19, 2023 Updated October 19, 2023 10:08pm

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday visited the embassy of Palestine in Pakistan and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people who were being subjected to indiscriminate killings by Israel, Radio Pakistan reported.

The President called for an immediate ceasefire from Israel and the opening up of a humanitarian corridor to send aid to the people lacking food, electricity and water in Gaza.

He urged the international community to condemn Israel’s brutalities and its disproportionate reaction which killed thousands of innocent people.

He said that Pakistan would always stand by Palestine and would only accept a solution that was acceptable to the Palestinians.

The Palestinian Ambassador thanked the President of Pakistan for visiting the Embassy of Palestine during such difficult times. He termed Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide of the Palestinian people.

Earlier, the President also recorded his remarks in the condolence book in the Palestinian embassy and expressed his deep condolences with the people of Palestine and the families of the martyrs, who lost their lives in the barbaric Israeli attacks.

The meeting comes on the same day Pakistan dispatched he first consignment of relief aid to Palestinians suffering under oppression, Radio Pakistan reported.

The humanitarian aid is headed from Egypt to Palestine, carrying three tons of medicine, 4,000 blankets, and 1,000 winter tents.

The assistance is being sent by the Pakistan army and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and it will bring Gaza's distressed citizens quick relief.

Pakistan decided on Monday to dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza. The Foreign Office said that in the wake of indiscriminate Israeli aggression and siege of the Gaza Strip, the already oppressed people of densely-populated Gaza are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

“In view of the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza, the Government of Pakistan has decided to immediately dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza, to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers and sisters,” read the statement.

