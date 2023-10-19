BAFL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.77%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.57%)
DFML 16.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.94 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.3%)
FABL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FCCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.29%)
FFL 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 96.31 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.54%)
HUBC 90.10 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.8%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
MLCF 35.02 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.8%)
OGDC 96.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (3.32%)
PAEL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
PIBTL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
PIOC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.6%)
PPL 81.75 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.55%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 50.70 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (6.51%)
SSGC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.06%)
TELE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 26.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,049 Increased By 61.1 (1.22%)
BR30 17,777 Increased By 364.2 (2.09%)
KSE100 49,915 Increased By 483.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 17,122 Increased By 212 (1.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

EV giant BYD considering investment in Pakistan, says Dr Ejaz

BR Web Desk Published 19 Oct, 2023 12:29pm

BYD, a Chinese auto conglomerate and world’s largest electric vehicles (EVs) manufacturer, is considering investment opportunities in Pakistan, said Dr Gohar Ejaz, Caretaker Minister for Commerce & Industries.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Dr Ejaz on Thursday stated: “Had a productive meeting with BYD, the global leader in EVs. They’re considering investment opportunities in Pakistan.”

The caretaker minister informed the BYD delegation about the government policy and Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

“Promised full backing for their new ventures,” said Dr Ejaz.

The development comes as Pakistan seeks to increase its footprint in the renewable energy sector, reduce its energy import bill and meet climate change goals. Days ago, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar invited Chinese businesses to invest in Pakistan’s solar parks.

Earlier, the United Energy Group of China and Pakistan Refinery Limited on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the investment worth $1.5 billion in the petroleum sector.

The MoU will help increase the petrol production capacity of the refinery from 250,000 metric tons to 1.6 million metric tons and high-speed diesel from 0.6 million metric tons to 2 million metric tons.

The petrol and high-speed diesel, processed at the refinery, would prove to be an alternative to the costly imported fuel.

Moreover, Chinese and Pakistani companies also signed a MoU to enhance chilli production in Pakistan on Wednesday.

As per the MoU, the Pakistani side will provide land for farming and industry, labor, and other related facilities to set up a complete package, while the Chinese side will provide technology and investment and will buy chilli from Pakistan.

electric vehicles auto sector EVs Pakistan and China BYD Pakistan China ties Pakistan auto sector SIFC BYD autos Dr Ejaz Gohar

Comments

1000 characters

EV giant BYD considering investment in Pakistan, says Dr Ejaz

Toshakhana case: accountability court suspends Nawaz’s warrant

Intra-day update: Bulls drive KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee recovers against US dollar

Open-market: rupee climbs against US dollar

IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

Petroleum sector: Pakistan, China sign MoU on $1.5bn investment

Goals of open global economy, connectivity: Pakistan committed to working with China, regional partners: PM

Russia says sending 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen high-level engagement

Read more stories