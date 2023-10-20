Alvi visits Palestine embassy to express solidarity

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday visited the Embassy of Palestine in Pakistan and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people who are being subjected to indiscriminate killings by Israel.

The president also met the Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Islamabad Ahmed Jawad Rabei, and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.

While talking to the media, the president said that Pakistan would always stand by Palestine and would only accept a solution that was acceptable to the Palestinians.

He urged the international community to condemn Israel’s brutalities and its disproportionate reaction which killed thousands of innocent people. The president also called for an immediate ceasefire and the opening up of a humanitarian corridor to send aid to the people lacking food, electricity, and water.

He said that Pakistan would always stand by Palestine and would only accept a solution that was acceptable to the Palestinians.

He said that Pakistan would always stand by Palestine and would only accept a solution that was acceptable to the Palestinians.

The president said that the United Nations should debate the atrocities that happened in Palestine, and the UNSC should pass a resolution to stop Israeli atrocities.

He said that such brutal actions created more possibilities of hatred leading to more wars, adding that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should raise a strong voice in support of Palestine, “On behalf of the Pakistani people, we condemn the brutalities happening in Gaza, the disproportionate reaction of Israel, and the apartheid for the last 30-40 years. We condemn that people are being brutalized and killed. In fact, the hospital in Gaza was bombed and more than 500 people died. All this creates more bitterness,” he said.

He said that war totally destroyed any possibility of peace, adding that walls were being raised to stop the Palestinian people from trying to achieve a peaceful two-state solution. He said that such walls would not withstand and would be breached by the people.

“As long as a two-state solution is being suppressed, people will react,” he said.

The Palestinian ambassador thanked the president of Pakistan for visiting the Embassy of Palestine during such difficult times. He termed Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide of the Palestinian people.

Earlier, the president also recorded his remarks in the condolence book in the Palestinian embassy and expressed his deep condolences to the people of Palestine and the families of the martyrs, who lost their lives in the barbaric Israeli attacks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023