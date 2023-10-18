BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.78%)
DFML 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.1%)
DGKC 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.38%)
FABL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FCCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 96.47 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
HUBC 88.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.86%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
MLCF 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
OGDC 94.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIBTL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.24%)
PIOC 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PPL 77.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
PRL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.85%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
TRG 81.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
UNITY 26.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 5,015 Increased By 11.5 (0.23%)
BR30 17,624 Increased By 0 (0%)
KSE100 49,661 Increased By 129.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,982 Increased By 23.7 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares muted as financials offset metals; oil spike, US rate worries weigh

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 10:17am

BENGALURU: Indian shares were flat on Wednesday, as a slide in financials after Bajaj Finance missed profit estimates offset gains in metals on strong economic data from China and as the intensifying Middle East conflict and US rate concerns dragged sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.02% at 19,815 as of 10:00 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.07% to 66,388.76.

High weightage financials lost 0.52%.

Bajaj Finance shed as much as 2.13% and was the top Nifty 50 loser.

The non-bank lender posted a smaller-than-expected rise in September quarter profit post market hours on Tuesday, as provisions for bad loans increased.

Metals jumped nearly 1% after data showed China’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected rate in July-September, easing concerns over recovery in the top metals consumer.

Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel were among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

The more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps extended their outperformance over the blue-chips, rising 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively, aided by strong retail inflows.

“Rise in US bond yields (and the) spike in crude prices have hurt sentiment,” said Gaurav Dua, head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

“However, it must be noted that domestic markets have been able to absorb weak global news flow,” he said, urging investors to utilise the slide to buy financials, real estate and select consumer stocks.

Asian stocks fell after a blast at a Gaza hospital dealt a blow to hopes of containing the Israel-Hamas military conflict.

A surge in US Treasury yields after strong retail sales data reignited rate concerns and dragged sentiment.

Banks lead rise in Indian shares amid global rebound

Worries about supply disruptions from the Middle East lifted oil prices to nearly $92 per barrel.

Rising oil prices are a negative for importers of crude like India.

China Indian shares US bond yields BNP Paribas China’s economy usd rate india oil China’s exports Bajaj Finance Israel Hamas military

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares muted as financials offset metals; oil spike, US rate worries weigh

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

New working hours for govt offices notified

Cypher case: Court defers indictment of IK, Qureshi till 23rd

PTI team conveys IK’s message to President

Read more stories