BAFL 39.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.61%)
BIPL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
CNERGY 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
DGKC 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.24%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.56%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.92%)
HBL 97.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.25%)
HUBC 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.37%)
LOTCHEM 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.23%)
OGDC 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.13%)
PAEL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
PIOC 104.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (4.45%)
PPL 79.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.67%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.72 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.58%)
SSGC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
TELE 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
TRG 83.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.01%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.27%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,032 Increased By 2.6 (0.05%)
BR30 17,785 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.06%)
KSE100 49,931 Increased By 199.2 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,114 Decreased By -12 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks lead rise in Indian shares amid global rebound

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2023 09:53am

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Tuesday, led by banks as top lender HDFC Bank reported results for the first time after the merger with its parent, while a rebound in global stocks and moderation in oil prices aided sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.50% at 19,830.60 as of 10:03 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.51% to 66,498.50.

Financial indexes such as banks, private banks, public sector banks and financials rose between 0.6% and 1%, after HDFC Bank reported a net profit in the September quarter in its first results as a single company since the merger with Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC).

“The pressure on the net interest margins for HDFC Bank was expected and it appears that the NIM may have bottomed out,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research at SMC Global Securities.

The private lender, which has the highest weightage in Nifty 50, was among the top gainers in the session, rising as much as 1.71%.

Non-bank lender Bajaj Finance, which is due to report September quarter results later in the day, gained 1.5%.

Indian blue-chips slip on Mideast conflict concerns; metals cap losses

Jain added that investors should use any slide in markets to “hike allocations in banking, property, utilities and industries sectors, as the domestic focus and growth visibility make these segments attractive”.

Small-caps extended their outperformance over the blue-chips, rising 1%. Mid-caps mirrored the benchmarks.

Wall Street equities closed higher overnight as investors embarked upon the first full week of earnings. Asian markets edged higher.

Brent crude futures steadied below $90 per barrel in Asia hours on hopes that the US would ease sanctions on Venezuela.

Lower oil prices are a positive for net importers of the commodity, like India.

Newly listed Jio Financial Services gained over 3% after second-quarter profit doubled sequentially and tyre maker CEAT surged 11% on September-quarter profit beat.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Banks lead rise in Indian shares amid global rebound

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Read more stories