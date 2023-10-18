White Cane Day: Governor for improving social behaviour

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has urged the teachers, especially school teachers, to work on improving social behaviour towards differently abled persons.

While addressing a ceremony organized by Blind Professional Association of Punjab in connection with White Cane Day at Al Hamra here on Tuesday, he said that Almighty has given special abilities to special people and these people set an example for many people due to their courage and determination. He said that whether it is in the field of education or sports, these differently abled persons are not less than anyone.

The Governor said that it is the duty of every individual in the society to help the visually impaired to face the challenges. For the first time, the historic building of Governor House is being made suitable for the needs of special persons. The facilities, including ramps for wheel chairs, and lift facilities are being provided. The elevator will also have Braille instructions for the visually impaired persons, he added.

The Governor underlined the need to improve social attitudes towards special people in society. He said that he has also issued a letter to the Vice Chancellors of the universities in this regard. He said that the Punjab government’s departments should provide wheelchair ramps and other facilities to cater to the needs of the special people in the buildings. In particular, the construction department should take special care of the special persons during the construction work. He said that different libraries across Punjab should also have audio based books and headphone facilities for visually impaired people so that these people can connect and access the whole world.

On this occasion, the blind people informed the Governor in detail about the various problems faced by them. Governor Punjab said that he would forward their recommendations to the Punjab government.

President Blind Professional Association Punjab Dr Iftikhar Bukhari, General Secretary Blind Professional Association Punjab Muhammad Owais, social worker Safia Ishaq, General Secretary, teachers, students and a large number of people associated with civil society were present in the ceremony.

