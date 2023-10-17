BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.08%)
DGKC 50.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
FABL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.84%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.95%)
HBL 96.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
HUBC 89.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.6%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.1%)
MLCF 35.58 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.91%)
OGDC 95.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-3.59%)
PAEL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
PIOC 103.13 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.03%)
PPL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.07%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
SSGC 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 82.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 4,981 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.97%)
BR30 17,520 Decreased By -275.8 (-1.55%)
KSE100 49,531 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,958 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 closes 200 points lower after briefly crossing 50,000 level

BR Web Desk Published October 17, 2023 Updated October 17, 2023 05:57pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index snapped its 11-session winning streak on Tuesday, closing lower by 200 points after the index hit 50,000 during intra-day trading.

The index crossed 50,000 level after six years amid ongoing results season and some improvement in economic indicators. However, profit-taking erased the gains and pushed the index into the negative territory.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 49,531.01, down by 200.34 points or 0.40%.

“The 50,000 level was crossed after over six years i.e. last seen on June 07, 2017,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL), a brokerage house, in a note.

A mixed trend was witnessed in the index-heavy sectors, including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement, chemical, OMCs and oil and gas exploration companies.

On Monday, the PSX continued its upward trajectory for the 11th straight session, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index reaching near 50,000 level in the intra-day trading, before closing at 49,731.35 points.

Another brokerage house Topline Securities said trading on Tuesday commenced on a positive note as investors continued their cherry picking. “However, as expected, once the KSE-100 index hit 50k mark, profit taking kicked off and compelled the benchmark index to close the day on a negative note.”

Apart from profit-taking, the brokerage house added, another likely reason of aforesaid market action could be the rupee’s depreciation which came after continuous winning streak of 28 straight sessions.

The rupee depreciated 0.07% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

The local currency had cumulatively gained 10.93% since it hit a record low of 307.1 in inter-bank market on Sept 5.

Sana Tawfik, an analyst at AHL, said the rupee’s appreciation against the dollar was a key reason driving the upward trajectory.

“Moreover, ongoing results season is also driving the bullish run, as the market expects good results, especially from the banking sector,” Tawfik said.

The market expects that the upcoming current account figures would also be in surplus, which would improve the liquidity position, she added. “Moreover, the inflation rate is also projected to move downward in the coming month.”

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 368.34 million from 467.38 million a day before.

The value of shares traded declined to Rs10.4 billion from Rs14.1 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 65.95 million shares, followed by Pak Int.Bulk with 21.5 million shares and Maple Leaf with 20.66 million shares.

Shares of 347 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 149 registered an increase, 186 recorded a fall, and 12 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX interbank market BRIndex30 kse-100 FX trading

Comments

1000 characters
Aslam Ansari Oct 17, 2023 12:44pm
It's all Fraud keeping market higher around 50,000/= level there is no Change in Economy reserves are down to 7.6 billion dollars, actually ZERO reserves, Inflation is still rising around 38% Exports are down, World Bank had reduced the GDP for 23 & 24. This market has been managed & keeping artificially higher. In fact technically market is overboug & it should correct it self. Any Sensible person who has some knowledge about the Economy & how other markets trade, wouldn't buy or invest at these levels.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
faisal Oct 17, 2023 12:48pm
Speculators are having party. Another trap for gullible investors.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arif Oct 17, 2023 01:48pm
Administrative action under way at PSX !
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 closes 200 points lower after briefly crossing 50,000 level

Kakar seeks Chinese investment in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector

FPA, QTA in electricity bills: SC sets aside LHC verdict

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Army top brass offers 'unequivocal' diplomatic, political support for Palestinian people amid Gaza war

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Biden to visit Israel as Gaza war sparks humanitarian crisis

Lotte Chemical shuts plant operations temporarily on ‘lower downstream demand’

Read more stories