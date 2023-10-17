BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
Oct 17, 2023

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 16, 2023
BR Web Desk Published October 17, 2023 Updated October 17, 2023 08:52am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Kakar directs authorities to activate ‘strict price control mechanism’

Read here for details.

  • Commander Royal Army of Oman lauds Pakistan’s achievements against terrorism

Read here for details.

  • Aug LSMI output up by 2.52pc YoY

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker PM Kakar calls for immediate ceasefire of Israel’s ‘deliberate, disproportionate’ targeting of Gaza civilians

Read here for details.

  • Farrukh Habib parts ways with PTI, joins Tareen-led IPP

Read here for details.

  • Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflow reaches $6.75bn, says SBP

Read here for details.

  • Prax Overseas Holdings looks to acquire majority stake, control of Shell Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial

Read here for details.

  • Indus Motor Company announces month-long plant shutdown

Read here for details.

  • PM Kakar arrives in China to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum

Read here for details.

  • Elahi Cotton Mills Limited shuts operations temporarily amid demand woes

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola drops Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

