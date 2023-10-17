Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM Kakar directs authorities to activate ‘strict price control mechanism’

Commander Royal Army of Oman lauds Pakistan’s achievements against terrorism

Aug LSMI output up by 2.52pc YoY

Caretaker PM Kakar calls for immediate ceasefire of Israel’s ‘deliberate, disproportionate’ targeting of Gaza civilians

Farrukh Habib parts ways with PTI, joins Tareen-led IPP

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflow reaches $6.75bn, says SBP

Prax Overseas Holdings looks to acquire majority stake, control of Shell Pakistan

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial

Indus Motor Company announces month-long plant shutdown

PM Kakar arrives in China to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum

Elahi Cotton Mills Limited shuts operations temporarily amid demand woes

Gold price per tola drops Rs1,900 in Pakistan

