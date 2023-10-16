BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Commander Royal Army of Oman lauds Pakistan’s achievements against terrorism

BR Web Desk Published 16 Oct, 2023 08:42pm

Commander Royal Army of Oman Major General Matar bin Salim bin Rashid Al-Balushi has lauded the Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability, the military’s media affairs wing said on Monday.

The visiting dignitary made these remarks during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

“During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the Commander Royal Army of Oman laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the dignitary.

Last week, the Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet met Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir, at GHQ.

During the meeting, COAS said Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and the Pakistan Army also looks forward to enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Army’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

