Commander Royal Army of Oman lauds Pakistan’s achievements against terrorism

Commander Royal Army of Oman Major General Matar bin Salim bin Rashid Al-Balushi has lauded the Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability, the military’s media affairs wing said on Monday.

The visiting dignitary made these remarks during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

“During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the Commander Royal Army of Oman laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the dignitary.

Last week, the Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet met Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir, at GHQ.

During the meeting, COAS said Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and the Pakistan Army also looks forward to enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Army’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.