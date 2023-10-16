BAFL 39.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.32%)
BIPL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.08%)
DFML 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
DGKC 50.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.1%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
HBL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 90.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.27%)
OGDC 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.61%)
PIOC 100.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.89%)
PPL 81.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.54%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (4.4%)
UNITY 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By 5.6 (0.11%)
BR30 17,779 Increased By 81.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 49,681 Increased By 187.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,114 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance INDU (Indus Motor Company Limited) 927.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64%

Indus Motor Company announces month-long plant shutdown

BR Web Desk Published October 16, 2023 Updated October 16, 2023 04:32pm

Indus Motor Company (IMC), the assembler of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, has once again announced that it will shut production, citing inventory shortages.

This time production will be suspended from October 17 to November 17, the automaker shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“Based on current level of inventory of manufactured vehicles and parts shortages due to supply chain challenges, the company has decided to close its production plant from 17 October 2023 to 17 November 2023 (both days inclusive),” the company said in the PSX statement.

“In case of any change in plan will be updated accordingly,” added the company.

This is Indus Motor’s ninth announcement of production closure this year. Earlier, the company announced a complete shutdown of its plant last month from September 28 to October 09 citing inventory issues.

As per Indus Motor’s latest financial statements, the company posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs9.66 billion in FY23, a decrease of nearly 39% as compared with earnings of Rs15.8 billion in the same period of the previous year.

The country’s auto sector, hugely dependent on imports, has been hit hard by the government’s decision to curb imports and restrict issuance of LCs. Additionally, higher finance cost and massive increase in car prices have also reduced demand from consumers.

In the first quarter of FY24, the sales stood at 20,983 units, down 40% as compared to the same period the previous year.

“The automobile industry in Pakistan is facing demand challenges, primarily driven by high prices, costly auto financing, and a surge in taxes, resulting in a YoY decline in sales,” Deputy Head of Research at JS Research Waqas Ghani told Business Recorder.

“Escalating car prices, expensive auto financing, and the low purchasing power of consumers are among the primary reasons for the decline in YoY sales,” Sunny Kumar, deputy head of research, wrote in his report for Topline Securities.

PSX auto sector Indus Motors Company Indus Motors PSX notice Economic distress Pakistan auto sector company announcement

Comments

1000 characters

Indus Motor Company announces month-long plant shutdown

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial

PM Kakar looks forward to ‘forging new partnerships’ on his visit to China

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Prax Overseas Holdings looks to acquire majority stake, control of Shell Pakistan

Elahi Cotton Mills Limited shuts operations temporarily amid demand woes

Gaza aid in doubt as Israel, Hamas deny border ceasefire

Blinken seeks common front in Israel after Arab tour

Oil prices steady above $90 as investors assess Israel-Hamas war

Read more stories