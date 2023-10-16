BAFL 39.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.32%)
BIPL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.08%)
DFML 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
DGKC 50.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.1%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
HBL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 90.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.27%)
OGDC 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.61%)
PIOC 100.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.89%)
PPL 81.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.54%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (4.4%)
UNITY 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By 5.6 (0.11%)
BR30 17,779 Increased By 81.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 49,681 Increased By 187.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,114 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial

  • IHC says the jail trial was in favour of the former PM keeping in mind security-related matters
BR Web Desk Published 16 Oct, 2023 02:56pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s plea against his jail trial in the cipher case, Aaj News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict today. Disposing of the plea, the high court directed the former prime minister to approach the special court.

In its verdict, the IHC said that the jail trial was “in favour” of Imran keeping in mind security-related matters.

The case in question is related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of an attempt to remove his government.

On August 5, Imran was imprisoned at the Attock Jail following his arrest in the Toshakhana case. He has since been shifted to Adiala jail.

Meanwhile, the special court announced to indict Imran and Shah Mahmood Qureshi on October 17 in the cipher case.

Cipher case background

A case was registered against Imran and PTI leader Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

According to the copy of the FIR registered on August 15, consequent upon the conclusion of inquiry No 111/2023 upon the complaint registered in the Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW), FIA, it transpired that former prime minister namely, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, former foreign minister namely, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and their other associates are involved in the communication of information contained in the secret classified document (cipher telegram received from Parep Washington dated March 7, 2022, to secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to the unauthorised persons (i.e., public at large) by twisting the facts to achieve their “ulterior motives” and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security.

IHC Imran Khan Adiala jail

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Oct 16, 2023 03:08pm
Our judiciary's credibility has reached almost rock bottom....sadly due to their own doings.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Farhan Jeffery Oct 16, 2023 03:22pm
He should be in jail. He is the most corrupt person in Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Maj (R) Aziz Oct 16, 2023 04:37pm
Hang him publicly
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial

PM Kakar looks forward to ‘forging new partnerships’ on his visit to China

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Prax Overseas Holdings looks to acquire majority stake, control of Shell Pakistan

Elahi Cotton Mills Limited shuts operations temporarily amid demand woes

Indus Motor Company announces month-long plant shutdown

Gaza aid in doubt as Israel, Hamas deny border ceasefire

Blinken seeks common front in Israel after Arab tour

Oil prices steady above $90 as investors assess Israel-Hamas war

Read more stories