Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s plea against his jail trial in the cipher case, Aaj News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict today. Disposing of the plea, the high court directed the former prime minister to approach the special court.

In its verdict, the IHC said that the jail trial was “in favour” of Imran keeping in mind security-related matters.

The case in question is related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of an attempt to remove his government.

On August 5, Imran was imprisoned at the Attock Jail following his arrest in the Toshakhana case. He has since been shifted to Adiala jail.

Meanwhile, the special court announced to indict Imran and Shah Mahmood Qureshi on October 17 in the cipher case.

Cipher case background

A case was registered against Imran and PTI leader Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

According to the copy of the FIR registered on August 15, consequent upon the conclusion of inquiry No 111/2023 upon the complaint registered in the Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW), FIA, it transpired that former prime minister namely, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, former foreign minister namely, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and their other associates are involved in the communication of information contained in the secret classified document (cipher telegram received from Parep Washington dated March 7, 2022, to secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to the unauthorised persons (i.e., public at large) by twisting the facts to achieve their “ulterior motives” and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security.