Gold price per tola drops Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Monday, in line with drop in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs200,100 per tola, after moving down by Rs1,900.

The 10-garam gold was sold at Rs171,553 after a fall of Rs1,629, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola had increased by Rs4,900.

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Monday on the back of up to $15 fall in the international rate.

In the international market, gold was priced at 1,923 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,500 per tola.