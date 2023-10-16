Caretaker PM Kakar calls for immediate ceasefire of Israel’s ‘deliberate, disproportionate’ targeting of Gaza civilians

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar called on Monday for an immediate ceasefire and lifting of the blockade in Gaza, saying that Israel’s “deliberate, indiscriminate and disproportionate targeting of civilians in Gaza is against all norms of civility”.

In a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Kakar said that Pakistan is deeply concerned on the ongoing violence and loss of life in Gaza.

“We stand in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and call for an immediate ceasefire and lifting of the blockade in Gaza.”

He said that the violence needed to be viewed in the context of years of forced and illegal occupation of Palestinian territory and repressive policies against its people.

“The UN and international community must immediately act to open safe and unrestricted humanitarian corridors for transportation of urgently needed relief supplies to the besieged Gaza,” the caretaker PM said.

He further said that Pakistan was closely coordinating with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its member states on the fast deteriorating situation in Gaza.

“Foreign Minister will attend Emergency Meeting of OIC’s Executive Committee on 18 October, and call for urgent action to alleviate the suffering of people of Gaza,” the interim premier said.

Israel has carried out relentless bombing, killing at least 2,670 people, the majority ordinary Palestinians, in the blockaded and impoverished Gaza Strip.

Authorities in Gaza said nearly 10,000 were wounded. Another 1,000 people were missing and believed to be under rubble.

Israel also imposed a “total siege” to stop food and fuel from reaching the enclave of 2.3 million people, many poor and dependent on aid. However, under US pressure, Israel on Sunday resumed the supply of water to the southern Gaza Strip after earlier vowing to keep out all supply of food, water and energy to the densely populated territory.