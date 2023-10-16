PM Kakar arrives in China to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived in China on Monday to participate in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation, Aaj News reported.

The premier was received by Chinese Minister of Science & Technology, Wang Zhigang, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moin-ul-Haq.

The Prime Minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of China’s President Xi Jinping. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the cabinet and senior government officials.

In his remarks before leaving for China, Prime Minister Kakar expressed his hope for new partnerships and promoting regional connectivity.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), before his departure to China, interim PM Kakar said, “Starting off to Beijing to participate in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum, on the official invitation of President Xi Jinping.”

“Looking forward to strengthening ties, engaging in dialogues, forging new partnerships, and promoting regional connectivity for a brighter future,” the interim PM said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the PM’s Office (PMO) said that the caretaker PM will reiterate the development achievements of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the last ten years as well as future goals and Pakistan’s full cooperation on this key project.

Other than participating in the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF), Kakar will also address a “high-level forum on the topic of ‘Connectivity in an Open Global Economy’ on October 18”, the statement said.

PM Kakar will have a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping as well as the top Chinese leadership and leaders of other countries participating in the forum, the PMO said.

A number of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding are expected to be signed in the areas of agriculture, health, industry, green energy, and space technology.

He will also visit Urumqi to meet with local leaders and businessmen to enhance trade, investment and people-to-people contacts.

Pak-China Business, Investment Forum event cancelled

Meanwhile, well-informed sources in Board of Investment (BoI) told Business Recorder that the event of Pak-China Business and Investment Forum has been cancelled.

BoI had made all preparations for a successful Business and Investment Forum and informed all the relevant Ministries and Organisations about it.

However, now the BoI has informed the Ministries of National Food Security and Research, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Industries and Production, Information Technology and Telecommunication and Chairman, Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) that the Business and Investment Forum has been cancelled, the sources added.