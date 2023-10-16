BAFL 39.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.32%)
BIPL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.08%)
DFML 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
DGKC 50.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.1%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
HBL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 90.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.27%)
OGDC 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.61%)
PIOC 100.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.89%)
PPL 81.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.54%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (4.4%)
UNITY 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By 5.6 (0.11%)
BR30 17,779 Increased By 81.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 49,681 Increased By 187.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,114 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets SPL (Sitara Peroxide Limited) 12.62 Increased By ▲ 8.7%

Prax Overseas Holdings looks to acquire majority stake, control of Shell Pakistan

  • AKD Securities, manager to the offer, submits public announcement of intention
BR Web Desk Published 16 Oct, 2023 02:45pm

Prax Overseas Holdings Limited (Prax), a UK-based company, has expressed its intention to acquire a majority stake and control of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL).

The development was shared by AKD Securities Limited, a brokerage house, which was appointed as the manager to the offer, in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“We, AKD Securities Limited have been appointed as the manager to the offer by Prax Overseas Holdings Limited, in accordance with regulation 6(1) of the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017,” read the notice.

“On behalf of the acquirer, we are pleased to submit a Public Announcement of Intention to acquire up to 77.4296 of the issued and paid-up share capital and control of Shell Pakistan Limited,” it added.

Headquartered in London, the Prax Group is a British multinational, independent global energy conglomerate dealing in crude oil, petroleum products and bio-fuels.

Back in June this year, Shell Pakistan Limited announced that its parent company, Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SPCo), had notified its intent to sell its shareholding in SPL.

Back then, SPL said that the development would have no impact on its current business operations, which will continue.

While the announcement did not disclose the amount of shareholding SPCo intends to sell – it had a 77.42% stake in SPL as of December 31, 2022 (a little over 165.7 million shares), according to the annual report for that year – a company statement did convey that the oil giant is “seeing strong interest from international buyers”.

In July, Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) and Air Link Communication (AIRLINK) jointly expressed their intention to acquire the majority stake and control of Shell Pakistan Limited.

On Friday, Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Saudi Aramco is exploring a potential bid for Shell Plc’s assets in Pakistan. The potential deal could mark the oil-rich nation’s first foray into the South Asian nation, the report added.

The Bloomberg report said the divestment plan comes as Shell executes a strategy under Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan to increase returns to shareholders and cut businesses that aren’t making enough money.

SPL is a subsidiary of Shell Petroleum Company Limited, United Kingdom, which is a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, one of the world’s largest energy and petrochemical companies.

SPL markets petroleum products and compressed natural gas, and also blends and markets various kinds of lubricating oils.

Shell Saudi Aramco PSX Shell Pakistan Shell Pakistan Limited Airlink PRL Acquisition Prax Overseas Holding Limited

Comments

1000 characters

Prax Overseas Holdings looks to acquire majority stake, control of Shell Pakistan

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial

PM Kakar looks forward to ‘forging new partnerships’ on his visit to China

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Elahi Cotton Mills Limited shuts operations temporarily amid demand woes

Indus Motor Company announces month-long plant shutdown

Gaza aid in doubt as Israel, Hamas deny border ceasefire

Blinken seeks common front in Israel after Arab tour

Oil prices steady above $90 as investors assess Israel-Hamas war

Read more stories