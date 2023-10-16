BAFL 39.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.32%)
BIPL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.08%)
DFML 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
DGKC 50.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.1%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
HBL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 90.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.27%)
OGDC 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.61%)
PIOC 100.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.89%)
PPL 81.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.54%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TELE 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (4.4%)
UNITY 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By 5.6 (0.11%)
BR30 17,779 Increased By 81.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 49,681 Increased By 187.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,114 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.1%)
Gold skids, but holds above $1,900 as Israel-Hamas war rages

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 09:58am

Gold slid on Monday, pressured by technical selling, following a fierce 3% rally in the previous session as raging Israel-Hamas war sent investors scuttling to the safe-haven bullion and pushed prices above the key $1,900 ceiling.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,919.21 per ounce by 0423 GMT and US gold futures dropped 0.5% to $1,932.70.

Gold, which investors view as a safe place to park money during times of economic and geopolitical stress, hit its highest since Sept. 20 at $1,934.82 earlier in the session, after surging 3.4% on Friday in its biggest one-day rise in seven months.

“We saw an extreme move to the upside on Friday, and such moves usually beckon some mean reversion,” City Index Senior Analyst Matt Simpson said.

“Given the surge in prices, gold will likely remain in focus for traders seeking to buy dips, which makes $1,920 and $1,900 of area of interest.

But if tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, shorting gold may not end too well for bears over the near-term.

Gold is expected to retest resistance of $1,933 per ounce, a break above could open the way towards $1,953, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Gold price per tola increases Rs4,900 in Pakistan

Data on Friday showed that COMEX gold speculators increased net short position by 11,784 contracts to 14,788 in week ended Oct. 10.

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday he believes the Hamas militant group must be eliminated as top US officials warned the war between Israel and Hamas could escalate.

The Israeli-Hamas war has sharpened focus on rising geopolitical risks for financial markets, as investors wait to see if the conflict draws in other countries with the potential to drive up oil prices further and deal a fresh blow to the world economy.

Investors have one eye on the Middle-East developments while another on the US monetary policy as they look forward to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later this week.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.1% to $22.71 per ounce, platinum was steady at $881.04 , while palladium was up 0.4% to $1,152.26.

