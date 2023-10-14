BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-14

Money laundering: ‘Taxpayers prefer to challenge jurisdiction of income tax department’

Hamid Waleed Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

LAHORE: Taxpayers involved in money laundering prefer to challenge the jurisdiction of the income tax department instead of proving their innocence, said sources.

According to the sources, the taxpayers take the plea that the accounts of the company are being regularly audited and the company and the directors are being assessed as a taxpayer since last many years with no complaint of any concealment of income. Therefore, the proceedings initiated against them under the Anti Money Laundering Act (AMLA) are illegal and without jurisdiction.

They said the taxpayers also argue that since no penal consequence of criminal nature has been provided in the Income Tax Ordinance in case of any money laundering or tax evasion of Rs10 million and above, therefore, the tax department has no jurisdiction to lodge a complaint of money laundering against them, as it is only the jurisdiction of AMLA.

Those involved in money laundering also take the plea that the department has initiated anti money laundering proceedings against them when no complaint of incorrect or inaccurate submission of the statutory requirements against the company or its directors is under consideration of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

According to the sources, the ultra rich taxpayers spend hefty pints to approach the highest appellate forums without realizing that criminal matters couldn’t be taken up in writ petitions since the same require detailed deliberation, lengthy arguments, recording of evidence and examination of witnesses etc.

They pointed out that the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 clearly reveals that in respect of matters which concerns evasion of taxes over Rs10 million or above, the same is referable to be dealt with under special law of AMLA, therefore, the plea that the department has no jurisdiction is always out of place and incorrect. They added that it is the directorate general office, which has been given jurisdiction to evaluate such type of matters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SECP MONEY LAUNDERING taxpayers income tax ordinance income tax department

Comments

1000 characters

Money laundering: ‘Taxpayers prefer to challenge jurisdiction of income tax department’

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF: SBP chief

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Shamshad meets Iranian FM, Deutsche Bank leadership

Imported auto parts: IHC orders Customs Collectorate to release containers

Amendments to NAO: SC urged to review its judgment

PBC floats proposals aimed at reducing power tariff

Govt allows name change of Summit Bank to Bank Makramah Ltd

Capacity issues hinder uplift projects in flood-hit areas: Foreign states, donors ready to finance $7.4bn

Collection of professional tax by cantonment boards illegal: SC

Various depts/organisations: TCP receivables stand at Rs253.8bn

Read more stories