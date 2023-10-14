BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
PML-N seeks permission to hold meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday applied to the Lahore’s district administration, seeking permission to hold a public meeting at Greater Iqbal Park (Minar-e-Pakistan) on the homecoming of the former Prime Minister and the party supremo Nawaz Sharif on October 21.

Former Punjab minister and PML-N leader Bilal Yasin submitted the application to the administration. Sources claimed that the administration would decide the application within a couple of days.

Meanwhile, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Sharif continued consultation with the former chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors of different constituencies of the provincial metropolis, to finalise arrangements for according rousing reception to the party supremo on his homecoming.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif is bringing an economic restoration plan, which will provide much-needed relief to the masses. She claimed that the people are aware that only Nawaz Sharif can resolve the issues facing the country. She urged the people to support Nawaz Sharif to bring economic stability to the country, adding that he has always come up to the expectations of the people.

Moreover, PML-N vice president Hamza Shehbaz, while talking to a delegation of the lawyers’ community, said that the former Prime Minister will be welcomed on his return on October 21 with verve. “Nawaz Sharif had gifted the country the motorways and also overcome the load shedding.”

Recounting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Hamza said, “Nawaz Sharif had played a vital role in giving the country the multi-billion-dollar CPEC initiative. He had made the country a nuclear power.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

