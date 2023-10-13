Cases against civilians in military courts: PTI for halting process of conducting trial

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday demanded that the concerned quarters and the authorities should honour their undertaking in the apex court and should halt immediately the process of conducting the trial of cases against civilians in the military courts.

The spokesman for PTI chief Shoaib Shaheen, in his letter to Mansoor Usman Awan, the Attorney General for Pakistan, reminded his commitments before the Supreme Court that there will be no trials of the persons in military custody.

“In reference to the court order dated 03.08.2023, I would like to inform and request that on 21.07.2023, Constitution Petition Nos. 24 to 28 & 30 of 2023 was fixed for hearing before the SC, wherein you after seeking instructions from the federal government made a statement before the top court that there will be no trials of the persons in military custody,” he added.

The letter reads that “subsequently, on 03.08.2023, you again reiterated the same stance before the SC and further assured on behalf of instructions specifically obtained from the highest military authority that no trials of the persons in military custody will be commenced.”

However, he said that despite the clear undertaking and assurance given by you after seeking instructions from the federal government and the concerned quarters before the SC mentioned supra, trials of the persons in military custody in different cities i.e. Kohat, Malakand, Peshawar etc have been commenced.

Shaheen reminded that the commencement of the trial in military courts against civilians was against the undertaking made by him (AGP) before the apex court and contrary to the order dated 03.08.2023, which is a clear contempt of court.

“In view of above, you are hereby requested to inform the concerned quarters and the authorities to honour the undertaking and implement the order dated 03.08.2023 in its true letter and spirit and not to commence the trial as per undertaking and the order of SC,” he added.

