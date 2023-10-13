BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
Oct 13, 2023
Money laundering case against Elahis adjourned till 23rd

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

LAHORE: A special court (central) on Thursday adjourned to October 23 the hearing of a money laundering case against President PTI Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi after counsel of Moonis submitted his power of attorney.

The court asked the counsel of Moonis Elahi to ensure the presence of the suspect before the court on next hearing.

The court also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the concerned jail superintendent to produce Chaudry Pervez Elahi on next hearing. The FIA had lodged a case against Pervez Elahi and his son over alleged money laundering in the Panama scandal. They are accused of concealing billions of rupees in five Panamanian firms.

The FIA had registered three cases of alleged money laundering against Moonis Elahi. The Anti-Corruption Establishment also registered a case against him and others.

At present, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is under detention and has been shifted to Adiala jail.

