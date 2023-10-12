KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 108,709 tonnes of cargo comprising 48,141 tonnes of import cargo and 60,568 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 48,141 comprised of 10,092 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 884 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,695 tonnes of DAP, 556 Tons of Rapessed, 5,414 tonnes of Wheat & 29,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 60,568 comprised of 39,590 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, & 20,978 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 2459 containers comprising of 272 containers import and 2187 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 70 of 20’s and 73 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 28 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1002 of 20’s and 401 of 40’s loaded containers while 383 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely, Pacific Integrity, Paros, Chang Chang Nan Hai, Wadi Duka and Xin Pu Dong berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Chemroute Pegasus, Sheng De Hai, Msc Jemima, Independent Spirit and Xin Hong Kong Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Kensington, MSC Vilda-X, TRF Kobe and Mei Lin Wan are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 113,650tonnes, comprising 79,310 tonnes imports cargo and 34,340 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,310 Containers (3,290 TEUs Imports and 2,020 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Aurelia, Al-Rayyan and Nav Andromeda & three more ships, MSC Positano, Ince Kardeniz and BBG Forever are expected to take berths at Elengy Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Oil Terminal on Wednesday, 11th October, while another containers ship, Express Rome is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 12th October, 2023.

