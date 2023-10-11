BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
Country being ‘pressurised’ to recognise Israel: Fazl

NNI Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Pakistan is ‘under pressure’ to recognize Israel.

As per details, the JUI-F chief said that Pakistan is being pressurized by a global power to recognize Israel.

He stated that PDM parties had agreed to hold general elections on the new census but after the completion of government tenure, they changed their stance.

The JUI-F chief said when the dollar rate was hiking, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar was called to rescue but nothing changed and now they are vouching for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

It is important to note here that the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch had refused to comment on a question regarding the secret ties between Pakistan and Israel.

She said that Pakistan has a clear stance on Israel; however, the country would make a decision in its interest at an appropriate time.

