Missing Baloch students: IHC urges state to fulfil its responsibility

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) said that the state must fulfill its responsibility in recovering missing Baloch students.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani stated that while hearing a petition on Tuesday.

The petition was moved by Advocate Imaan Mazari seeking recovery of missing Baloch students.

During the hearing, the federal government requested the court to grant time for submitting the implementation report regarding the recommendations of the Baloch Enforced Disappearance Inquiry Commission.

Acceding the request, the IHC bench also directed the federal government to review the report on the forcibly-disappeared Baloch students and issue a written order concerning the commission’s recommendations or the court will take action.

The additional attorney general (AAG), in response, stated that the federal government is indeed interested in the matter, and there are multiple stakeholders involved in it.

At this, Justice Kayani reiterated that this case involved violation of human rights and is a sensitive matter. He emphasised that the federal government has a responsibility to address the issue of missing students from Balochistan, while the courts are responsible for rendering decisions. He maintained that it is ultimately the federal government’s role as the executive has to take action.

The judge also mentioned that the families of the missing persons are still searching for their loved ones. He referred to a previous detailed order issued by Justice Athar Minullah on this matter and reiterated that the state has an obligation to protect its citizens.

The bench urged the federal government to take appropriate action and produce the necessary documents and records for the court’s review.

Mazari, on the other hand, inquired the government representatives about the actions taken against those who had been visiting educational institutions.

Then, the judge stated that the court would aid in resolving the issue and directed the federal government to provide a report and submit it in court for review.

Later, he deferred the hearing of the case till November 14 for further proceedings.

