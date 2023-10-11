BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-11

US natural gas futures rise

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Tuesday to a fresh eight-month high on rising exports and higher global gas prices.

That price increase came despite forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. Front-month gas futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.7 cents, or 0.8%, to $3.403 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:47 a.m. EDT, putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 23 for a third day in a row.

That also put the front-month up for a sixth day in a row for the first time since March and kept it in technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70, for a fourth day in a row for the first time since July 2022.

In Europe, gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in the Netherlands soared about 14% to around $15 per mmBtu on worries about global supplies due to violence in the Middle East and colder weather forecasts.

The US National Hurricane Center said there was a 30% chance a tropical cyclone could form in the western Gulf of Mexico over the next week. Traders noted a storm in that area could boost prices by reducing supplies if it moves toward Texas or Louisiana.

In the US spot market, next-day gas for Tuesday at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana rose to $3.30 per mmBtu, its highest since January 2023 for a second day in a row.

But the spot market will continue to weigh on US futures so long as next-day prices remain below the front-month.

US natural gas natural gas global gas prices

Comments

1000 characters

US natural gas futures rise

Employees of power sector entities: Nepra opposes free electricity, monetisation

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate

ECC forms core group on food inflation

Only core business of PIA to be offered: Fawad

Sept workers’ remittances up 5pc to $2.206bn MoM

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Pending case of a fertiliser co: IHC asks FBR to submit its cost of litigation

Benami transactions, misuse of taxpayers’ CNICs: FTO directs FBR to investigate cases

IBIS: SIFC seeks timelines for installation of telemetry system

President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

Read more stories