PM for early submission of Hajj policy to cabinet

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, has directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to present the Hajj Policy 2024 to the federal cabinet as early as possible.

The caretaker prime minister presided over a meeting of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, on Monday, to receive a detailed briefing.

He was given a briefing regarding the performance of the ministry, as well as, about the steps regarding Hajj and the progress of preparation of Hajj Policy 2024.

The caretaker premier said that steps should be taken to make the performance of the important religious duty like Hajj easy and cheap for the pilgrims.

The caretaker prime minister directed that no compromise should be made on the arrangements made for the pilgrims and provision of the best facilities should be ensured at a low cost.

He further directed that by closely monitoring the private companies, it should be ensured that the Hajj pilgrims going through them under the private scheme do not face any kinds of difficulties.

The caretaker Minister of Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed, additional secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and related officials participated in the meeting.

