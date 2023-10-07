BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.43%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.05%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.32%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FABL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.99%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.44%)
HUBC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
PIOC 91.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PPL 72.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.03%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,762 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,737 Decreased By -232.3 (-1.37%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-07

CDA: Audit observes Rs95.9bn financial ‘irregularities’

Nuzhat Nazar Published 07 Oct, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) raised observations about the financial irregularities of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) amounting to Rs95.9 billion.

According to the audit report 2022-23, the audit observed these irregularities for the financial year 2021-22 which also includes recoveries of Rs9.2 billion.

The report further observed that the amount of audit observations exceeds the amount audited due to non-budgetary issues like award of works which involve future spending, amount covering multiple previous years of spending, multiple reckoning of monetary impact in different audit observations pertaining to same transaction, etc.

Most of the irregularities are related to procurement/award-related irregularities which are Rs32.7 billion, execution of works, contract agreement amounting to Rs4.1 billion and management of accounts in commercial banks, which is around Rs13.6 billion, revenue management Rs24.6 billion, value for money and service delivery issues Rs12.5 billion, whereas, other irregularities amounting Rs8.4 billion.

The report further observed that the CDA neither prepared balance sheet, accounts/financial statements of the authority nor the balance sheet together with accounts/financial statements got certified by two Chartered Accountants and submit their report to the federal government in violation of the provisions of the CDA Ordinance, 1960.

The CDA audit reports for 1985-86, 1987-88, 2020-21, 2021-22, and five Special Audit Reports for the year 2017-18 have not been discussed by the PAC till the finalisation of this audit report.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CDA Audit AGP financial irregularities CDA audit report

Comments

1000 characters

CDA: Audit observes Rs95.9bn financial ‘irregularities’

Cos producing power from generators: SC reserves judgement in levy of electricity duty case

Spectrum of illegal activities: Actions to continue with full force: COAS

Documentation of economy: Promulgation of crucial ordinance delayed

Stuck projects or those under arbitration: SIFC seeks information from govts

Hydel power projects in KP: KOEN accuses Nepra of delaying feasibility stage tariff

Experts say super tax based on discrimination

LHC links all new uplift schemes to its approval

IK’s applications: IHC verdict expected in two to three days

Import of used cars: Surge causing adverse impact on local auto sector

Fresh medical report submitted to LHC: ‘Nawaz still feels chest pains’

Read more stories