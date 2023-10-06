Local in focus: 5 porcelain brands on our radar

Pakistan is no stranger to porcelain and clay accessories as it traces roots back to Hala pottery and the stunning kashikari work of Sindh.

Now, different brands are getting in on the act. Local tableware brands, although few in number, are on the rise as are the adopting contemporary patterns, colours and trends as they look to appeal to the younger demographic that can access quality products made right here at home.

Many established and newer brands have been revitalising their product lines to offer contemporary tableware, merging both function and aesthetic, to offer hand-crafted, upscale serving options.

Below is a selection of some brands on our radar:

Sana Safinaz Home

Photo: Instagram @sanasafinazofficial

This two-decade strong heritage brand has been diversifying its product line consistently through the years. Following its foray into fabric manufacturing, the brand has now delved into accessories and homeware.

The brand this year, along with a full revamp of its flagship store in Dolmen Mall Clifton, has created a full-fledged shopping experience for those looking for a one-stop shop for clothes, shoes, fragrance and home decor.

The brand’s porcelain tableware is true to its aesthetic in an elevated colour palette with continental motifs. The product variety ranges from casual accessories like ash trays to full-fledged dinner sets.

The product line ranges from Rs3,000-75,000.

Cera-e-Noor

Photo: Instagram @ceraenoorofficial

This classic brand has been around for decades and only recently revamped its product line and built a profile on Instagram.

The perfect blend of classic and contemporary – the brand offers a range of patterns and colors replete with gold finishes. The product line ranges from tea cups, ash trays, serveware and mugs along with full service dinnerware, replete with charger plates.

Prices range from Rs500-92,000.

Tableware

Photo: Instagram @tablewarepk

Self-described as “collectible serveware”, this brand offers a variety of products in several finishes such as silver, wood, brass and copper.

The product line comprises of cake platters, mini plates, serving platters and more, in their signature style. The products are enmeshed with an earthy sophistication, in a set of deeper toned pastels which make the full sets worth collecting.

The product line ranges from Rs800-8,000.

Khaadi Home

Photo: Khaadi

The retail behemoth was probably one of the first clothing brands to diversify into homeware and other accessories, eventually incorporating it into a dedicated department within their outlets.

Although the product line is limited, it offers functional accessories such as trays, tea mugs, serving dishes and more inlaid in their signature bright colors and ethnic patterns.

The only drawback is that the line is not available online yet, one has to make a trip to the physical store to shop.

The product line ranges from Rs500-5,000.

Habitt

Photo: Instagram @habitthomestore

This classic home behemoth has been doing ceramics for years, as part of its massive product line. Describing itself as a “complete home store for the masses”, the product line offers quirky, aesthetic accessories at excellent price points. This is definitely the place to indulge in bulk buying.

Prices range from Rs100-20,000.