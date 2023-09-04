Local in focus: 5 skincare brands on our radar

A plummeting rupee, sky-high costs to travel and curbs on imports have driven droves of Pakistanis looking for local alternatives for their beloved Clarins and Shiseido.

Luckily, several brands are formulating right here at home with quality products, incorporating organic ingredients and cruelty-free practices all the while offering reasonable and competitive price points.

Here is a selection of some skincare brands that caught our attention.

HER Beauty

Photo: Instagram @joinherbeauty

This newly-launched clean skincare line has critics rushing to them the droves, with its lush formulas and superb packaging.

Launched in 2023 and already boasting over 30,000 followers on Instagram, the skincare line offers serums, moisturisers and cleansers, with products like the Hydrating Rose Essence, packed with natural ingredients.

The skincare line ranges from Rs2,500-3,500.

Salina Cosmetics

Photo: Instagram @salinacosmetics

A veteran Karachi-based brand, this skincare line was launched in 2011 and has a wide range of products to suit a variety of skin types. Formulated with natural and organic ingredients, the products incorporate elements like lavender, eucalyptus and rose.

Popular products include the Orglow organic brightening face mask, the luxurious ScrubRose Body Polish and Cocogrow.

The skin and body care line ranges from Rs450-3,500.

OG Organix & Skin Lab

Photo: Instagram @og.organix

This organic skincare line is dermatologist-approved and cruelty-free, boasting a range of products such as eye creams, serums, sunscreen, deodorants and more.

The brand also offers products for men and children, as well as a recycling option for its packaging. Popular products include the Vitamin C serum, Avocado Eye Cream and the Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm.

The skin and body care line ranges from Rs1,000-3,500.

CoNatural

Photo: Instagram @conatural

Self-described as Pakistan’s first 100% natural and organic hair and skincare line, the brand was founded by sisters-in-law, Rema Taseer and Shehrbano Taseer, in Lahore in 2014.

The brand offers products free from toxins such as parabens, triclosans, phthalates, and more. The company’s Instagram account has amassed over 360,000 followers.

Popular products include their rose-infused products, the haircare line and the essential oil selection.

The skin and body care line ranges from Rs400-5,000

Lush Organix

Photo: Instagram @lushorganix

This ‘101% organic’ hair and skincare line was formulated in 2019 and boasts over 120,000 followers on Instagram. Its vegan product line offers everything from hair repair serums, bath bombs, sunscreens and much more.

Popular products include The Coffee Scrub, the lip scrubs and the charcoal-infused line.

The product line ranges from Rs600-5,000.