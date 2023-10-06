PFA takes action against eight water filtration plants

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday stopped production of eight water filtration plants for not meeting the quality parameters in the provincial metropolis.

The PFA teams raided several water filtration plants to check the quality and safety standards in Wapda Town, Wahga Town, Ittefaq Town and Ring Road.

The authority took action against eight food business operators (FBOs) due to an excessive quantity of arsenic and coli form in the water.

Samples of different water filtration plants were found not up to the mark over quality and labelling parameters in the laboratory test.

