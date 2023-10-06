BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
Opinion Print 2023-10-06

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Kakar didn’t even cause a ripple

“There is one caretaker appointment that I wholly and unreservedly support.” “Is it Kakar whose twelve day...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:03am

“There is one caretaker appointment that I wholly and unreservedly support.”

“Is it Kakar whose twelve day around the world jaunt at the taxpayers’ expense generated visible interest domestically….”

“Sadly, not in the international arena. I reckon he didn’t even cause a ripple”.

“Back off; ripple indeed! For a nation that is not known to be into swimming, now mountain climbing and trekking and…”

“Trekking across the border to pick up some petrol?”

“Stop it right there anyway I assume you were not referring to Kakar as an appointment that you wholly support?”

“Right.”

“Any hints? Is the guy clean shaven or…”

“Nope it’s not the Interior Minister either – but talking of Kakar and his best friend Bugti I don’t understand the basis of their friendship, I mean…”

“They both sport a moustache.”

“True but Kakar sahib’s moustache is not twirl-able as Bugti sahib’s is and that explains a lot of difference – Kakar sahib likes to wear western suits and loves to flaunt his knowledge of the English language unlike Bugti sahib…”

“Don’t be facetious. So no facial hair right?”

“Need I add I now understand why Kakar sahib was selected. Previously Zardari sahib enjoyed a complete monopoly over the Moustache Vote (MV) and the only way to counter it was to get someone with a moustache…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Are you aware that the recent survey concluded that 85 percent of all MV went to Zardari sahib.”

“What about the remaining 15 Percent”?

“Their work place did not allow…”

“Shush anyway the one caretaker I fully support is Mishal Malik, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Right and Women Empowerment. Had the stakeholders decided to send her to attend the United Nations General Assembly meeting I reckon she would have made a splash…”

“Hey I didn’t think of it. You are right –she has suffered and continues to suffer due to incalculable human rights violations on her husband by the Indians, she speaks well in public and, come on, between Kakar sahib and Mishaal Malik who would you rather like to see on your television screens or listen to?”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

