BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.67%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HBL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
HUBC 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (11.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.77%)
OGDC 97.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.65%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
SSGC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 88.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.3 (1.06%)
BR30 16,962 Increased By 113.6 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By 372.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 102.9 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury

AFP Published 05 Oct, 2023 07:51pm

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina have called up Lionel Messi for their upcoming South American World Cup qualifiers despite him being on the injured list at his club Inter Miami.

Messi missed Inter’s 4-1 defeat to Chicago on Wednesday as he continues to struggle with his fitness – he has played just 37 minutes for the club since September 3.

Argentina host Paraguay on October 12 and then travel to play Peru five days later in CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The 36-year-old has missed Inter’s last three games and five of their last six but little detail has been given about his physical condition.

Miami’s Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino initially said Messi was struggling with “muscle fatigue” but later referred to him being troubled by “scars” from an old injury.

The captain of Argentina’s World Cup winning team last year in Qatar, Messi played and scored in his country’s 1-0 win over Ecuador in Buenos Aires on September 7.

He asked to be substituted in the final minutes of that game and then missed the game, five days later, against Bolivia in La Paz, watching his team-mates from the sidelines.

Without Messi, Miami have failed to win their last three games, as their bid to reach the MLS playoffs has faltered.

Wednesday’s game in Chicago was moved to Soldier Field, the home of the NFL’s Chicago Bears and drew a crowd of 62,124 with many buying tickets in the hope of seeing the seven-times Ballon d’Or winner.

Martino was asked after the game about Messi’s condition ahead of Saturday’s game against Cincinnati and indicated he was improving.

“I think he’s getting closer to playing again. We said, we’ll evaluate him… to see if he’s in condition (to play),” he said.

“The most important thing is he’s leaving his injury behind and slowly discovering his best form… we’ll see what’s best ahead of the next game,” he added.

Messi’s Miami team-mate, 21-year-old winger Facundo Farias, has been called up to the national team squad for the first time.

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has also been included in Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

Lionel Messi

Comments

1000 characters

Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $21mn, now stand at $7.615bn

Bank deposits in Pakistan are perfectly safe, clarifies SBP

Rupee registers 21st successive gain, settles at 283.62 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers yet another gain against US dollar

Action against illegal immigrants not targeting any particular nationality: FO

Pakistan LNG awards tender to Vitol, first spot purchase in over a year

Pakistan eye two wins before ‘unbelievable India spectacle’

KSE-100 adds another 373 points to extend gains for 4th session

Oil prices fall again; demand worries outweigh tight supply

India says Afghan embassy still open despite suspension announcement

Read more stories