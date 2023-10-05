BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.41%)
Oct 05, 2023
Markets

Open-market: rupee registers yet another gain against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 05 Oct, 2023 11:57am

The Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar in the open-market on Thursday as the gap with the inter-bank market continued to stay narrow and within the prescribed limit given by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was quoted at 284 for selling and 281 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Wednesday, the currency closed at 285 for selling and 282 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank, the rupee was hovering at 283 level against the greenback.

The ongoing appreciation comes after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) ramped up efforts to clip the wings of the high-flying dollar and announced a list of “structural reforms” last month, targeting the Exchange Companies (ECs).

Apart from the central bank measures, the caretaker setup also announced taking administrative steps to tighten the screws around smuggling and hoarding of currency and as a result, countrywide raids were reported with scores of illegal currency exchanges being shut down and foreign currency worth millions confiscated.

The development comes at an apt time for Pakistan which is set to enter the next review of its Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in November.

“Given the challenging external account situation, we believe it is imperative for Pakistan to maintain its engagement with the IMF in the long term,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL), a brokerage house, in a report.

“We anticipate that Pakistan will complete the current SBA program and subsequently enter another program post the General Elections in the 1Q/2Q24,” it added.

Ali Asghar Oct 05, 2023 12:42pm
In my opinion, This caretaker government has performed much better than Shehbaz/Ishaq Dar. I Don't have any problem with any particular party winning the hot seat Elections, but these little steps should have been taken years ago, more specifically the crackdown on smuggling of Dollars and Deporting Afghanis, I Hope these steps will get an intense follow-ups so that it will be fulfilled and ensure these steps will remain intact forever. Afghanistan has been the ultimate reason of our deteriorating economy mainly due to illegal crossing of border and no check there.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Usman Oct 05, 2023 01:32pm
Can we have the caretaker govt for 2.5 years and than go for elections.They are doing better than pmln pti and ppp
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

