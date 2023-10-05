Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, gaining 0.41% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 283.50, an increase of Rs1.18, in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee had appreciated 0.37% to settle at 284.68.

In a key development, Ministry of Finance has asked all ministries to implement all the commitments made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the first review under the Standby Arrangement (SBA) becomes due.

Secretary Finance, Imdadullah Bosal has written letters to all the concerned Ministries/ Divisions, reminding them of commitments made with the IMF, asking them to comply with all those pledges made with the Fund.

IMF’s first review under SBA is scheduled for November, 2023.

Globally, the US dollar settled back and US Treasury yields moderated after mixed US economic data overnight made investors reduce bets on the Federal Reserve raising interest rates again this year.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six peers, held near overnight levels at 106.53.

The greenback gave up some recent gains after U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in September, according to the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday, although analysts said more evidence was needed to be sure how fast the labour market is cooling.

Longer-dated US Treasury yields eased from 16-year highs after the data and remained lower in the Asian morning.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, inched up on Thursday, clawing back some of the previous session’s big losses after an OPEC+ panel maintained oil output cuts to keep supply tight, though an uncertain demand outlook capped gains.

This is an intra-day update