BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
BIPL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
FABL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
GGL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 95.13 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (5.64%)
HUBC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
OGDC 98.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PPL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.25%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.5%)
SSGC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 88.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.2%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 44 (0.94%)
BR30 16,848 Increased By 164.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Election date: IK disappointed with Alvi: Aleema

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2023 06:23am

LAHORE: Aleema Khan sister of PTI Chief Imran Khan said Khan was disappointed with President Dr Arif Alvi’s failure to discharge his constitutional duty of giving an election date despite the dissolution of the National Assembly in August last.

Talking to the media persons after appearing before the court Aleema said, “I met Imran Khan in jail and found him happy, however, he lost weight significantly”.

She said, his brother has lost weight in jail and he was not being provided appropriate space for walk and exercise, she added.

She said Imran Khan read the holy Quran and other books in jail and his spirits were high.

Aleema alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to keep his brother behind bars for a long time by convicting him in the ‘fabricated’ case of cipher.

She expressed apprehensions about her brother said he could be poisoned in the jail.

Aleema also rejected speculations regarding secret meetings of Imran Khan in jail saying no one came to his brother with an offer of any deal and added, “He was surprised when I told him the speculations about his meetings in jail,”.

To a media query regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif, PTI leader Asad Umar said the former prime minister finally found the medicine he had been searching for three years.

Asad, however, said Sharif, if returned, should be treated in accordance with the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Arif Alvi Asad Umar Imran Khan election date

Comments

1000 characters

Election date: IK disappointed with Alvi: Aleema

500bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Afghanistan transit trade agreement: MoC allows transportation of goods already landed at Karachi

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

‘Washing preparation’: FBR to charge 20pc import duty

Approval of new tariff for Kapco plant: Nepra in a fix

Orders that may affect taxpayers: SC asks FBR to gazette, display on website

Jan-Jun 2024: PPRA allows PLL to buy 12 LNG spot cargoes

SECP revises Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

66.4pc shares of KE: SEP to be given fresh offer: adviser

FBR asked to probe solar panel import scam

Read more stories