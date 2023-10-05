Election date: IK disappointed with Alvi: Aleema

LAHORE: Aleema Khan sister of PTI Chief Imran Khan said Khan was disappointed with President Dr Arif Alvi’s failure to discharge his constitutional duty of giving an election date despite the dissolution of the National Assembly in August last.

Talking to the media persons after appearing before the court Aleema said, “I met Imran Khan in jail and found him happy, however, he lost weight significantly”.

She said, his brother has lost weight in jail and he was not being provided appropriate space for walk and exercise, she added.

She said Imran Khan read the holy Quran and other books in jail and his spirits were high.

Aleema alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to keep his brother behind bars for a long time by convicting him in the ‘fabricated’ case of cipher.

She expressed apprehensions about her brother said he could be poisoned in the jail.

Aleema also rejected speculations regarding secret meetings of Imran Khan in jail saying no one came to his brother with an offer of any deal and added, “He was surprised when I told him the speculations about his meetings in jail,”.

To a media query regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif, PTI leader Asad Umar said the former prime minister finally found the medicine he had been searching for three years.

Asad, however, said Sharif, if returned, should be treated in accordance with the law.

