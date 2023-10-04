BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ABL donates Rs15m to TKC-PGTI

Press Release Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: As part of its CSR program, Allied Bank donated Rs 15 million to the Kidney Centre Post Graduate Training Institute, Karachi (TKC-PGTI), a leading institution for kidney care and education in Pakistan.

The donation cheque was handed over by Chief CRBG South Jamil Khan to Shams Rafi - Member Board of Governor, TKC-PGTI, along with Dr Rashid Jooma – CEO, and his team. From the Bank’s side, Adnan Kamal – GH CRBG S-1 and Munawar Raza Shah – GH BSG S-1 were also present at the occasion along with their respective team members.

The donation aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the UN, especially Goal 3 i.e. Good Health and Well-being as chronic kidney disease is one of the major health challenges that affects millions of people worldwide and requires effective prevention and management.

By donating to TKC-PGTI, Allied Bank is contributing towards the global efforts to improve the quality of life of those affected by it by reducing the financial burden and enhancing the skills of medical professionals in the field of nephrology.

