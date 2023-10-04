Hot weather likely to persist across Sindh except Karachi

KARACHI: Hot weather is likely to continue across Sindh but Karachi may see a significant drop in temperature onwards, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

Over the next 48 hours, the city is likely to witness a temperature fall to 35 Celsius but humidity may remain as higher as 85 percent.

Overall, hot and humid weather is likely to grip the country’s most parts on Wednesday. Southern parts of the country may bear very hot weather conditions.

Isolated thunderstorm and rain may hit parts of Gilgit-Baltistan. Maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded in Turbat and Lasbella as 43 Celsius, each.

