BAFL 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.51%)
BIPL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.96%)
DFML 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.38%)
FCCL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HBL 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
HUBC 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 99.36 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.08%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
PPL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.12%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.45%)
SSGC 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.07%)
UNITY 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.77%)
BR100 4,677 Increased By 50.6 (1.09%)
BR30 16,708 Increased By 139.1 (0.84%)
KSE100 46,627 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 160.1 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

10,000 migrants reach US border daily, highlighting need to address root causes, Mexico says

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2023 10:44pm

MONTERREY: Some 10,000 migrants and asylum seekers arrived at the US-Mexico border daily last week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday, amid record numbers of people moving north across the continent.

Some 6,000 people are entering southern Mexico daily, Lopez Obrador said, and even higher numbers have been reaching the US-Mexico border.

"Last week, 10,000 migrants reached the northern border every day," Lopez Obrador said at his regular morning press conference.

Biden heads to U.S.-Mexican border as immigration issue heats up

In September, the number of migrants encountered at the US-Mexico border was on pace to approach, or surpass, previous monthly highs.

Lopez Obrador emphasized officials must address root causes driving migration, including people's need to find work and improve their living conditions.

"What we need is to build bridges of understanding and collaboration so that people are not forced to migrate," he said in advance of an upcoming meeting with foreign ministers from Latin American countries and US officials.

He also lamented the deaths of 10 Cuban migrants who were killed in a traffic accident in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on Sunday.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador US Mexico border

Comments

1000 characters

10,000 migrants reach US border daily, highlighting need to address root causes, Mexico says

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 31.4% in September

Rupee sees 18th consecutive session of gain, settles at 286.76 against US dollar

Bilawal says PPP ‘only party’ that wants timely elections

Open-market: rupee continues to recover against US dollar

Interim federal cabinet approves appointment of Lt Gen Munir Afsar as NADRA chairman

Zero tolerance for smuggling, terrorism: Bugti

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict on FIA’s plea for in-camera hearing

KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points on improved sentiment

More companies announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes continue

Cnergyico imports Pakistan’s first private-sector Russian crude cargo

Read more stories