Demand of sunglasses rises on upsurge in conjunctivitis cases in Punjab

APP Published 02 Oct, 2023 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: The demand of sunglasses has gone up elsewhere in the country including Punjab city to protect their eyes from ‘conjunctivitis viral infection’ where people of all ages were seen witnessed in shops buying different designs of glasses.

The use of sunglasses has increased as citizens make an effort to protect themselves from a viral eye infection while still remaining fashionable, said a report aired by a private news channel.

People suffering from conjunctivitis are strictly advised to follow good hygiene practices and to wear dark glasses to ease the symptoms they experience due to infection, said a senior ophthalmologist.

The main reason behind the use of dark glasses by people suffering from conjunctivitis is to protect the eyes from light, as their eyes tend to become sensitive once infected, said a citizen.

A senior consultant Dr Yasir Zaib said that people who are suffering from pink eye should not buy glasses from sidewalk vendors, because these are poor quality glasses, not clean, and very harmful to the eyes, increasing the risk of super infection and increasing the risk of infection.

In Punjab city, most youngsters are now following all sorts of ‘remedies’ to prevent the spread of conjunctivitis, adding, some people also wear dark sunglasses assuming that it can prevent the spread of conjunctivitis, said a youngster.

Our dark sunglasses for Conjunctivitis are not your average eyewear, said a local brand shop owner, adding, that they are crafted with precision and care, using premium materials that ensure both durability and comfort.

It is common to see individuals with conjunctivitis wearing dark sunglasses, said a citizen, adding, the sale of glasses see boom.

Wearing the sunglasses offers inherent protection against the dust and particles in the environment, shielding the already irritated and infected eye,” Dr Javed an eye specialist.

Sunglasses are available in many colours, shapes, and styles, and also in many different price ranges, and wearing a pair out in the blazing sunlight, no matter how cheap, can help reduce eyestrain and infections, said a young girl.

“Sunglasses are especially an important aspect of lifelong ocular care regardless of the patient’s refractive status”, said another eye specialist.

